Hello, readers, and welcome to another month filled with so many great books to read, your TBR will collapse. I am so excited to be discussing eight rad new SFF books out February 2024 because this month’s titles include three of my favorite books of the year, one of which was also my most anticipated book of 2024! There’s a good chance that it’s winter where you are right now as you read this. The winter season is a wonderful time to pick up one of these great SFF books and curl up with the magic, robots, supernatural creatures, fantasy, and more that you’ll find on these pages.

There’s a tale of Indigenous survivors of the apocalypse searching for a new home and resources; three dead teenagers who are returned to life to help fight in an epic magic battle; a book that gives its owner the ability to open a door anywhere in the world; a haunting story of real events during WWI with a supernatural twist; two fantastic collections of short stories, one fantasy and one science fiction; and more! If you love SFF, I guarantee at least one of these is already on your TBR, and you’ll end up putting a couple down as your favorite books at the end of the year. So let’s get started!