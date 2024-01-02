The Most Anticipated SFF of 2024, According to Goodreads
It’s a new reading year, which means it’s time to start building our TBRs with all the fantastic new books out in 2024! Goodreads has put together a list of the most-anticipated fantasy, science fiction, and horror new releases. These are the titles that have been added to users’ Want to Read shelves the most often.
Some trends obvious from a glance are several big time speculative fiction sequels out in 2024, including from Sarah J. Maas, Olivie Blake, Seanan McGuire, James S.A. Corey, and two different horror series sequels from Stephen Graham Jones! Romantasy continues to be the stand-out subgenre of the moment, but the genre mashup of horror and romance is also one to watch.
Here are some of the most-anticipated speculative fiction books out in 2024, organized by genre.
Most Anticipated New Fantasy Books Out in 2024:
The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo
A Sweet Sting of Salt by Rose Sutherland
Lore of the Wilds by Analeigh Sbrana
The Sunlit Man by Brandon Sanderson
The Book of Love by Kelly Link
The Djinn Waits a Hundred Years by Shubnum Khan
The Dead Cat Tail Assassins by P. Djèlí Clark
Most Anticipated New Sci-Fi Books Out in 2024:
A Quantum Love Story by Mike Chen
Womb City by Tlotlo Tsamaase
In Ascension by Martin MacInnes
Baby X by Kira Peikoff
The Tusks of Extinction by Ray Nayler
Those Beyond the Wall by Micaiah Johnson
The Practice, the Horizon, and the Chain by Sofia Samatar
Most Anticipated New Horror Books Out in 2024:
The House of Last Resort by Christopher Golden
An Education in Malice by S.T. Gibson
Ghost Station by S.A. Barnes
Island Witch by Amanda Jayatissa
The Angel of Indian Lake by Stephen Graham Jones
Bury Your Gays by Chuck Tingle
The Eyes Are the Best Part by Monika Kim
Read the full list of the most-anticipated fantasy, science fiction, and horror books of 2024 at Goodreads.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Here are the Highest-Rated Books From Every Country
- Barack Obama’s Favorite Books of 2023
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Book Bans Encourage More Book Bans: New PEN Report
- The Best Queer Books of 2023, According to Autostraddle
- The Highest Rated Celebrity Memoirs, According to Readers
- Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year Reflects the Limitations of AI
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists