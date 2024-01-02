The Most Anticipated SFF of 2024, According to Goodreads

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s a new reading year, which means it’s time to start building our TBRs with all the fantastic new books out in 2024! Goodreads has put together a list of the most-anticipated fantasy, science fiction, and horror new releases. These are the titles that have been added to users’ Want to Read shelves the most often.

Some trends obvious from a glance are several big time speculative fiction sequels out in 2024, including from Sarah J. Maas, Olivie Blake, Seanan McGuire, James S.A. Corey, and two different horror series sequels from Stephen Graham Jones! Romantasy continues to be the stand-out subgenre of the moment, but the genre mashup of horror and romance is also one to watch.

Here are some of the most-anticipated speculative fiction books out in 2024, organized by genre.

