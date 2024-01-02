The Most Anticipated SFF of 2024, According to Goodreads

Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2024 Read Harder Challenge
It’s a new reading year, which means it’s time to start building our TBRs with all the fantastic new books out in 2024! Goodreads has put together a list of the most-anticipated fantasy, science fiction, and horror new releases. These are the titles that have been added to users’ Want to Read shelves the most often.

Some trends obvious from a glance are several big time speculative fiction sequels out in 2024, including from Sarah J. Maas, Olivie Blake, Seanan McGuire, James S.A. Corey, and two different horror series sequels from Stephen Graham Jones! Romantasy continues to be the stand-out subgenre of the moment, but the genre mashup of horror and romance is also one to watch.

Here are some of the most-anticipated speculative fiction books out in 2024, organized by genre.

Most Anticipated New Fantasy Books Out in 2024:

cover of The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo; illustration of a hand holding a chain

The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo

A Sweet Sting of Salt by Rose Sutherland

Lore of the Wilds by Analeigh Sbrana

The Sunlit Man by Brandon Sanderson

The Book of Love by Kelly Link

The Djinn Waits a Hundred Years by Shubnum Khan

The Dead Cat Tail Assassins by P. Djèlí Clark

Most Anticipated New Sci-Fi Books Out in 2024:

cover of Womb City

A Quantum Love Story by Mike Chen

Womb City by Tlotlo Tsamaase

In Ascension by Martin MacInnes

Baby X by Kira Peikoff

The Tusks of Extinction by Ray Nayler

Those Beyond the Wall by Micaiah Johnson

The Practice, the Horizon, and the Chain by Sofia Samatar

Most Anticipated New Horror Books Out in 2024:

cover of The House of Last Resort by Christopher Golden; illustration of a white mansion atop a large cliff; in front of a red sky

The House of Last Resort by Christopher Golden

An Education in Malice by S.T. Gibson

Ghost Station by S.A. Barnes

Island Witch by Amanda Jayatissa

The Angel of Indian Lake by Stephen Graham Jones

Bury Your Gays by Chuck Tingle

The Eyes Are the Best Part by Monika Kim

