Silvana Reyes is a Mexican book blogger. She enjoys all types of sub-genres, but loves a good love story. Romance fiction is her heart and joy and you might find her screaming about book releases on her Twitter account. View All posts by Silvana Reyes Lopez

With summer making its grand exit, it’s time to welcome fall. And we know that when seasons change, new books come out. For September, there’s a vast quantity of romance releases that are coming out this month that you can’t miss. These new romance books will be able to bring heart-warming love stories paired up with interesting characters and beautiful prose. Are you ready to find out about them? Check out these 12 new romance releases coming out in September that just might make you lose your heart.

The books in this list range from debut novels to sequels to books that became our favorites last year. Or, they’re long-awaited titles from authors we can’t help but one-click whenever they have a new book out. Either way, these novels are going to bring smiles, laughter, and tears into your life with stories that will touch your heart. One thing you can be certain of is that you will have the best time reading them.

You will also find out that sometimes books showcase the season they’re publishing in. The books in this list might not all be set around fall, but you can find a few that will kickstart this season of coziness, rainy days, new beginnings, and warm nights in front of the fireplace. The weather is yet to be cold, but you do need a warm hug from time to time, and these books will provide that.

New Romance Books Out September 2023 Witch of Wild Things by Raquel Vasquez Gilliland Witch of Wild Things is a cozy fantasy romance that tells the story of a woman who has the ability to communicate with plants. After returning to her hometown, she takes back her job at Cranberry Rose Company to discover unusual specimens. Things get complicated when she finds out she’ll be working alongside the man who broke her heart back in high school.

The Long Game by Elena Armas Elena Armas wrote one of the most heart-warming books you could ever read. If you love Ted Lasso and small-town romances, this book needs to be on top of your list. After an altercation goes viral, Adalyn is shipped off to a small town in middle-of-nowhere North Carolina. In order to return home to Miami, Adalyn must turn around a struggling soccer team led by none other than Cameron Caldani, a retired soccer superstar. From baby goats to stormy nights, The Long Game is Armas’s best book to date.

As Long As You Love Me by Marianna Leal This is a low-heat romance about a young woman who has fled Venezuela in order to complete her engineering degree in Florida, but when her student visa is about to expire, she decides to fake-date her nemesis, the campus heartthrob Gabe. If you love academic rivals, this book will provide an entertaining competition between two people who can’t seem to stop thinking about each other!

Trial of the Sun Queen by Nisha J. Tuli A fantasy romance you cannot miss out on is Trial of the Sun Queen, an exhilarating story about a woman who gets kidnapped by the enemy kingdom and thrust into a deadly game where she must compete to win the Sun King’s heart. This book is The Hunger Games meets The Bachelor. If you love the sound of that, you will want to get this book as soon as possible.

Illicit Acquiescence by G. Elena Illicit Acquiescence is a forbidden romance filled to the brim with moments that will have you fanning yourself. Falling in love with your father’s coworker who is older than you? Oh, Eliana is not ready for this. When Eliana Haros returns home, instead of a grand welcoming, she is given an ultimatum: either find a job or get back to school. Eliana has no choice but to enroll in university and hope she doesn’t bump into her parents, who happen to be professors there. Instead, she bumps into a handsome stranger who might change her life.

The Art of Desire by Stacey Abrams Ten years after its original release, Berkley is reissuing The Art of Desire with a brand new edition! Stacey Abrams’s thrilling romantic suspense novel follows a woman who has given up on men after disastrous past relationships but who finds herself falling for the man who’s trying to protect her.

You, Again by Kate Goldbeck Inspired by the classic When Harry Met Sally, You, Again is that gooey center you’ll find in your favorite dessert. The story follows Ari and Josh, whose meet-cute is not really…that cute. They realize they’re banging the same girl and instantly become frenemies. Through the years, fate intervenes, and they keep bumping into each other — until one of those times when they’re going through a low moment, a reluctant friendship is formed.

Things We Left Behind by Lucy Score Once upon a time, Lucy Score released a daisy-covered book named Things We Never Got Over, and it became a hit. Everyone, in every social media app, was talking about it. Now, a few years later, the third and final book in the series, Things We Left Behind, is finally here. It’s not a hyperbole when I say that every single person in the world has been waiting for Sloane and Lucian’s book. Since the very first moment you meet them and see their relationship and enmity, you become enthralled by them. In this book, we’ll finally get to read and fall in love with their whole story.

Line of Scrimmage by Erin MacKenzie For sports fans, Line of Scrimmage can become your new obsession. With a delightful and swoon-worthy romance, this novel is about Ford, Tampa Bay’s starting tight end, who wasn’t looking for love — but he finds it when he meets his teammate’s little sister, Abby.

Fly With Me by Andie Burke Unexpected love can hit you at any moment, at any time. For ER nurse Olive Murphy, it went like this: she’s on a plane, saving a life, and the plane’s copilot wants to pretend to date her. Fly with Me will undoubtedly make you believe in love! With its dazzling set of characters and opposites-attract romance, the story will take you to all kinds of highs that you won’t ever want to get down.

Trading Places by Emily Duvall Another 2000s rom-com classic is 10 Things I Hate About You. And if you’re a big fan of this film, you’re going to adore Trading Places. Debut author Emily Duvall crafts a fantastic story about a socialite and a blue-collar mechanic who decide to swap lives for two months.

Time to Shine by Rachel Reid When you start reading hockey romances, you won’t be able to stop. So, be prepared to want a four-page list filled with hockey romances after reading Reid’s upcoming novel. Landon has been called up to play for a Calgary team as a backup goalie. There, he gets to know Casey, superstar winger, a little bit better. Things escalate when Casey offers Landon to stay with him in his big house, and they find themselves becoming roommates.

As always, you can find a full list of new releases in the magical New Release Index, carefully curated by your favorite Book Riot editors, organized by genre and release date.