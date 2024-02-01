12 New Mystery & Thriller Books Out February 2024

Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

Welcome to a new month! Publishing is in full steam, and there are plenty of mystery and thrillers hitting the shelves this February 2024 as brand-spanking new releases — more than anyone can keep up with, really. As usual, I have tried to give a round-up that offers something for all kinds of mystery readers, from favorite tropes to favorite subgenres and even genre mixes. Basically, if you like to curl up with a book and armchair sleuth and armchair travel, you’ll find something on this list. So what do I — really, publishing — have for you this month to solve?

There is an Alaska-set procedural where the current case hits real close to home for our detective, an amateur sleuth at an anime convention (fun!), some psychological horror with a past mystery coming for a group of friends who once witnessed something in a mine, a psychological thriller with a fictional true crime podcast (recent trope!), and the start to a delicious cozy mystery series!