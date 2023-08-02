10 New Don’t-Miss Horror Novels Out in August 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Addison Rizer is a writer and reader of anything that can be described as weird, sad, or scary. She has an MA in Professional Writing and a BA in English. She writes for Book Riot and Publishers Weekly and is always looking for more ways to gush about the books she loves. Find her published work or contact her on her website or at addisonrizer at gmaildotcom. View All posts by Addison Rizer

There’s nothing better than combing through releases coming out every month and the new horror books out in August are truly something special! As summer winds down into fall, who doesn’t want to curl up under a blanket with a book to make you glad your doors are locked and the outside world is on the other side of your door? Who doesn’t want a little shiver to get you prepped for the incoming cooling weather? Who doesn’t want a scare on a hot summer night?

You’re in luck! There are some really great new horror books out in August. If you’re an anthology fan, you’re in luck! A new one full of LGBTQ+ authors is in your future. If blood-sucking vampires are more your speed, August has you covered with a great new supernatural western set in the 1840s! If you like gothic 1920s haunted house vibes, this list will not disappoint. There’s something for every horror fan this month!

No matter what type of horror fan you are, there’s something coming out this month sure to thrill and chill you. Be sure to check out these 10 new horror books out this month to get you started!

The Handyman Method by Nick Cutter and Andrew F. Sullivan – Out August 8, 2023 When the Saban family moves into their brand new home, the unfinished neighborhood around them isn’t a concern. Strangely, though, they find a crack in their just-built walk-in closet with something concerning inside. After consulting a YouTube video from Handyman Hank to learn how to fix it, subliminal messages from the YouTube fixer-upper turn Trent Saban into someone unrecognizable.

Peril at Price Manor by Laura Parnum – Out August 8, 2023 Halle isn’t too young to be horror obsessed with dreams of starring in scream queen flicks one day. When she gets the chance to deliver flowers from her family’s business to big-name director Maximus Price, she jumps at the chance. There, though, she finds his twin children locked up in their room and a creature plaguing their house. Halle must use all she has learned from the big screen to save them all.

Black Vault: A Short Story by Alma Katsu – Out August 8, 2023 At only 80 pages, Black Vault is one of the quicker reads of the new horror books out in August. Fifteen years after CIA officer Norton submits a report on seeing an unidentified object in the sky, a report that ruined his career and his life, the Navy releases a matching report. Now, pulled onto a task force to investigate these sightings, Norton uncovers something with world-changing implications.

Mister Magic by Kiersten White – Out August 8, 2023 Val has no recollection of the children’s TV show she starred in as a kid. Nor does she remember the tragic accident on set that shut the show down for good. Now, 30 years later, the surviving members of the show collide for a reunion. In the house in the middle of the desert and with a camera filming their every move, secrets from the past reveal something dark about Mister Magic and their Circle of Friends.

Bad Moon Rising by Luisa Colón – Out August 11, 2023 Teenage Elodia is living with an abusive father and her muteness makes her an outcast at school. Gabriel is the perfect son, taking his anger about being abandoned out on birds in his free time. When their lives collide, they find both answers and more questions in each other.

Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas – Out August 15, 2023 Nena is the daughter of a rancher with a friendship with the son of one of her father’s workers, Nestor. When a creature attacks Nena one night while the two are out, he thinks she is dead and leaves her at home before fleeing. Nine years later, though, with the American army and the very same creatures on the way, Nena and Nestor meet again and must work together to defend the farm.

Bride of the Tornado by James Kennedy – Out August 15, 2023 In the unnamed narrator’s town, sentient tornados try to destroy everything. An outcast boy called The Tornado Killer is the only person who can stop them. The narrator and The Tornado Killer share a connection that spirals out of control the closer they get.

Fever House by Keith Rosson – Out August 15, 2023 At the instruction of their boss, Hutch and Tim are collecting on old drug dues. In one overdue customer’s house, though, they find a severed hand. A hand that seems to play with their minds the closer they get to it. With the government and a rare item collector both vying to take the hand off their hands, the impact of the body part starts to spread through their lives, their relationships, and the city around them.

I Feed Her to the Beast and the Beast is Me by Jamison Shea – Out August 29, 2023 Laure doesn’t have the money or the privilege of the white ballerinas she competes against, but she won’t let that stop her. When the owners of her ballet studio clue her into a way to gain the power she craves, she jumps at the chance. Even if it means becoming a little monstrous. She lands her dream role, making it all worth it, but she’s not the only one with power in the ballet world, and it will still be a fight to keep her success.

Night of the Living Queers: 13 Tales of Terror Delight edited by Shelly Page and Alex Brown – Out August 29, 2023 It’s Halloween and there are no limits to the horrors that come out under the light of the moon. With 13 stories of abandoned hotels, drive-in movies, honoring lost loved ones, and toxic friendships, you’re sure to find horror galore!

In the mood for more horror? Check out these 25 best horror books of 2023 to make sure you haven’t missed anything or these bestselling horror books of all time! You can also find a full list of new releases in the magical New Release Index.