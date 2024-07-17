The Most Popular Book Riot Posts of 2024 So Far

Book Riot has been on the internet since 2011, and a lot has changed since then. Digital media is a very different beast now than it was even a few years ago, and we’ve had to pivot — and pivot again, and pivot again — to keep up. (We’re even on TikTok now.) In order to keep up with what our readers are looking for, we took a look back at our most-viewed posts published in the first half of 2024 to see what’s trending, and we thought it was worth sharing with you. Here are the top ten most-viewed posts on Book Riot in 2024 so far.

#10: Louisiana HB 777 Would Criminalize Librarians and Libraries Who Join the American Library Association by Kelly Jensen Kelly Jensen does tireless, essential work covering censorship with her Literary Activism newsletter. The extent to which book bans and censorship have skyrocketed in frequency and severity in recent years is often overlooked, but sometimes stories like this break out and find their audience, raising the alarm for how dire the situation has become.