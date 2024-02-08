The son of a librarian, Chris M. Arnone's love of books was as inevitable as gravity. He holds an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Missouri - Kansas City. His novel, The Hermes Protocol, was published by Castle Bridge Media in 2023 and the next book in that series is due out in winter 2024. His work can also be found in Adelaide Literary Magazine and FEED Lit Mag. You can find him writing more books, poetry, and acting in Kansas City. You can also follow him on social media ( Facebook , Goodreads , Instagram , Twitter , website ).

Fantasy is one of my favorite genres. Judging by the bestseller lists, the best fantasy series are a favorite for a lot of other people, too. While there are standalone fantasy novels, series are much more the norm. But in a sea of wonderful, not-so-wonderful, and downright terrible fantasy books, how do you pick the best?

Great magic, incredible world-building, and a story that completely pulls me away from my day-to-day life are all must-haves for a great fantasy series. For the best fantasy series, I need memorable characters and brilliant narratives that redefine the genre.