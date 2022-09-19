10 of the Most Anticipated Sequels and Series Releases Coming Out This Fall

Tor Books The Atlas Paradox is the long-awaited sequel to Olivie Blake's New York Times bestselling dark academic sensation The Atlas Six—guaranteed to have even more yearning, backstabbing, betrayal, and chaos. Six magicians were presented with the opportunity of a lifetime. Five are now members of the Society. Two paths lay before them. All must pick a side. Alliances will be tested, hearts will be broken, and The Society of Alexandrians will be revealed for what it is: a secret society with raw, world-changing power, headed by a man whose plans to change life as we know it are already under way.

There are two types of people: those who measure time by months and seasons, and those who do it by book releases. Three guesses as to what category we belong to here at Book Riot.

It’s true that few feelings can match the anticipation of an upcoming release that people have been looking forward to, especially when it’s a sequel to a book or series they love. Think of what happens when the release date for a popular sequel is coming up: the social media buzz, the midnight release parties, the fervent speculation across Internet forums. Fans eagerly reread the last installment of the series, build up expectations, and either stay up all night reading or make an elaborate reading party for one. Or they may save the book for a pick-me-up and then not read it for three years. Not that I’m speaking from experience.

The 10 books listed below are novels that follow up beloved stories. Whether you’re a sci-fi reader, a fantasy fiend, all about YA, or devoted to mysteries, there is more than likely something here that will call to you. Odds are, some of these titles are on your TBR list already. What say you?

The World We Make (The Great Cities #2) by N.K. Jemisin (November 1) Brooklyn, Manny, Bronca, Venezia, Padmini, and Neek are the souls of New York: the human avatars that embody its heart and carries its magic. Having only recently defeated the city’s latest enemy, it’s now time to face the mysterious Enemy and her latest tool: a new candidate for mayor who might be the one to tear the city’s heart out. The souls of New York might no longer be enough…so they must join the other Great Cities of the world to bring down their greatest threat.

Less Is Lost (Arthur Less #2) by Andrew Sean Greer (September 20) Arthur Less’s life is going well…until it isn’t. When trouble arises, Arthur escapes again, this time on an ostensibly professional tour. But when you run away from your problems, they have a nasty habit of following.

The Empress of Time (The Keeper of Night #2) by Kylie Lee Baker (October 4) Ren Scarborough, now the Goddess of Death in power of Japan’s Underworld, hasn’t left her problems behind. From being thought a foreigner on the throne to being the target of the British Death Goddess, Ren only has one chance at emerging unscathed: appealing to the god of storms and seas. He agrees…under one condition. She must find a long-lost sword first.

The Lost Metal (The Mistborn Saga #7) by Brandon Sanderson (November 15) In this conclusion to Sanderson’s Mistborn series, Wax must decide whether or not to become Harmony’s sword once again. The fate of the planet of Scadrial and its inhabitants rests on this one decision. But hey, no pressure.

Bloodmarked (Legendborn #2) by Tracy Deonn (November 8) Upon infiltrating the ancient Legendbord Order, Bree has discovered the ancestral power she yields. When Nick, the boy she fell in love with, is kidnapped, she wants to rescue him — and she’s not willing to let Regents who rule the Order stop her. She sets out on her own, along with her friends and Selwyn, the mage sworn to protect Nick. But between her deadly enemies, her growing and unpredictable powers, and her attraction to Selwyn, Bree is in for a challenge.

Heart of the Sun Warrior (The Celestial Kingdom Duology #2) by Sue Lynn Tan (November 15) Xingyn is finally at peace after rescuing her mother from the Celestial Emperor. But changes in the Celestial Kingdom force her to flee her home once again, making her way through the Immortal Realm. There, she must face her demons, overcome grudges, seek help from unlikely sources…and face unthinkable sacrifices.

Calypso, Corpses, and Cooking (A Caribbean Kitchen Mystery #2) by Raquel V. Reyes (October 11) Cuban American cooking show star Miriam Quiñones-Smith isn’t having a good day. Would you, if a very real dead body appeared next to the fake tomb in your front yard? When another death happens soon after, Miriam has to wonder: is it really a coincidence?

Kingdom of the Feared (Kingdom of the Wicked #3) by Kerri Maniscalco (September 27) In the conclusion to this popular YA series, Emilia is struggling on multiple fronts. For one thing, she’s still reeling from the discovery that her sister Vittoria is alive. For another, her attraction to the Prince of Wrath hasn’t abated. Now, with unrest threatening to bring chaos to the Seven Circles, Emilia has no choice but to face the Feared.

Sinister Graves (Cash Blackbear Mysteries #3) by Marcie R. Rendon (October 11) Cash Blackbear is no stranger to murder investigations, having helped her guardian Sheriff Wheaton before. But this is different: the appearance of an unidentified Native woman leads 19-year-old Cash to the White Earth Reservation, her former home. There, she has to grapple with being pulled into the lives of an evil pastor and his wife…when she stumbles upon two small graves.

Soul of a Killer (Books & Biscuits Mystery #2) by Abby Collette (October 4) After being separated as children, twins Keaton and Koby have found each other and opened a combined bookstore and soul food café. When Mama Zola, Koby’s foster mom, and Pete, one of the bookstore employees, become murder suspects, the twins come to the rescue.

