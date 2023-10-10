Quiz: Which Monster Romance Should You Read this Halloween?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Alison Doherty is a writing teacher and part time assistant professor living in Brooklyn, New York. She has an MFA from The New School in writing for children and teenagers. She loves writing about books on the Internet, listening to audiobooks on the subway, and reading anything with a twisty plot or a happily ever after. View All posts by Alison Doherty

Ready to take a monster romance quiz? Whether you are here because you love monster romance, you are intrigued, or you simply read the title and thought, what the heck? — welcome! I definitely had wide eyes the first time I heard about monster romance. I’m never trying to shame anyone for what they like to read, especially when it comes to romance. But I just had never considered someone would write a sexy story between a human and a dragon or a kraken or a minotaur. But honestly, I remember being shocked by the paranormal shifter romances that became hugely popular in the 2000s, so maybe I’m just a naive romance reader who is easily surprised.

Monster romances can be very funny and tongue-in-cheek — like the author is in on the joke. Or they can be moody and atmospheric and more akin to dark romance. They’ve definitely become more popular over the last couple of years. And indie romance authors are leading the way within this genre. Before reading a monster romance, I would definitely check trigger warnings online because some of them can go in pretty dark or weird directions. And the sex scenes are usually very spicy (for lack of a better word). But with Halloween just around the corner, it’s a great time to get a little spooky with your romance reading. Embrace the monster mash with this monster romance quiz!

Results The Dragon’s Bride by Katee Robert I will read literally anything Katee Robert writes…which is what led me to read this as my first-ever monster romance. Briar Rose makes an agreement with a demon to come to his realm for seven years of service in exchange for escaping her abusive marriage. She doesn’t expect that service to be marrying the highest bidder at a bride auction. At first, she’s scared of Sol. But his determination not to touch her until she wants him to leaves her…intrigued. Still, even as they grow closer, she wonders what kind of future they can have and if she really wants to stay in this realm once her seven years of service are up.

That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly Lemming Cin (short for Cinnamon) enjoys life with her family on their spice farm. But then the Demon Fallon literally crashes into her life. He’s on a quest to defeat an evil witch who is oppressing his people. And somehow, Cin needs to go along for the ride. Good thing they both have a sense of humor…and an interest in exploring BDSM together.

Tentacles & Triathlons by Ashley Bennett Has anyone else been seeing this book all over BookTok for the last year? Reece wants to sign up for a triathlon, but he’s worried about competing with monsters. He needs to become a better swimmer first. At Leviathan Fitness, he meets Cyrus, who agrees to help him with swimming lessons. What proceeds is a very sweet, very sexy story where Reece must get over his prejudices against monsters to find true love.

I Married a Lizardman by Regine Abel If Susan doesn’t find a husband soon, she will be sent away from her outer space farming planet to become an indentured servant. So she agrees to an arranged marriage. She doesn’t expect to be paired with an ill-tempered, workaholic lizard man. And she definitely doesn’t expect the chemistry and feelings between them to surge quite so quickly.

Sailing With Her Wolf by Ariel Marie Do werewolf/shifter stories count as monster romances? Some people say no. Some people say yes. I’m including this one either way because the setup is so good. Marley is a wolf shifter who’s been in love with her best friend since 10th grade. The day they met, her wolf side identified Zara as her one true mate. But after 14 years of friendship, Marley is resigned to the fact that they won’t ever be more than friends. Then Zara breaks up with her boyfriend, and they go on a sailing trip to Tahiti. When a storm threatens their survival, secrets from both of them emerge, and their relationship changes forever.

Morning Glory Milking Farm by C.M. Nascosta Whew! This one makes me blush just looking at the cover or reading the description. It’s a minotaur romance that everyone’s been talking about for the last two years. To pay off her student loan debt, Violet takes an unconventional job at a minotaur milking farm. Their semen is incredibly valuable for pharmaceutical purposes, and everyone gets very well paid for these interactions. But Violet begins developing a connection with one of the clients, who begins requesting her by name for their milking sessions. Could this unconventional meeting really be the beginning of a happily ever after?

I hope this monster romance quiz gave you a good spooky season book recommendation. Or, at the very least, I hope it gave you a good laugh. If you want to learn more about monster romance, take a look at this brief history of sexy monsters or this list of 12 queer monster romance novels.