To Me, My X-Men: Merch for X-Men ’97 Lovers

And, if you haven’t gotten into it just yet, there’s still time. Fans of the original show that ran more than a decade ago will have all the nostalgia receptors in their brains tickled, even while their more adult sensibilities are satisfied. X-Men ’97 leans into the camp and art style of the ’90s show while still serving up soap opera-like drama, trippy violence, and wild character arcs. It’s been called “Marvel’s best release in years” by Rotten Tomatoes critics, has been among the most watched TV series across platforms, and Disney reported it had accrued four million views within its first five days on Disney+.

Suffice to say, it is That Show, which makes the merch below all the more golden.