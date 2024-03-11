The Best Jujutsu Kaisen Merch for Jujutsu Sorcerers

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

Even if you aren’t a huge anime fan, if you follow entertainment news at all, you still may have heard of Jujutsu Kaisen. It’s one of the most popular anime shows in North America and one of my favorite shounen series ever. The immense love for this anime and manga made putting a list together of the best Jujutsu Kaisen merch a little hard — there was so much to choose from, and I found myself going down rabbit hole after rabbit hole.

For the uninitiated, Jujutsu Kaisen follows Yuji Itadori, a teenager living a relatively normal life in Japan. In between visiting his dying grandfather in the hospital and going to school, he’s introduced to the world of curses by Jujutsu sorcerer and fellow teenager Megumi Fushiguro. What follows this introduction is some of the funnest shounen I’ve seen in a while, full of amazing lore, fire action sequences, and honestly, some of the best female characters I’ve ever experienced in the genre.