The Best Jujutsu Kaisen Merch for Jujutsu Sorcerers
Even if you aren’t a huge anime fan, if you follow entertainment news at all, you still may have heard of Jujutsu Kaisen. It’s one of the most popular anime shows in North America and one of my favorite shounen series ever. The immense love for this anime and manga made putting a list together of the best Jujutsu Kaisen merch a little hard — there was so much to choose from, and I found myself going down rabbit hole after rabbit hole.
For the uninitiated, Jujutsu Kaisen follows Yuji Itadori, a teenager living a relatively normal life in Japan. In between visiting his dying grandfather in the hospital and going to school, he’s introduced to the world of curses by Jujutsu sorcerer and fellow teenager Megumi Fushiguro. What follows this introduction is some of the funnest shounen I’ve seen in a while, full of amazing lore, fire action sequences, and honestly, some of the best female characters I’ve ever experienced in the genre.
What’s more, Jujutsu Kaisen just won the Crunchyroll Anime of the Year Award, which was presented by Megan Thee Stallion — who was cosplaying as a genderbent Bruno Bucciarati from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. I Live.
Before I get into the best Jujutsu Kaisen merch below, a couple things. One, I made a section just for Jujutsu Kaisen cat merch, because that’s a thing (listen, I’m not mad), and two, there are a couple items that may contain spoiler-y kind of content for non-manga readers. I’ve placed those towards the end.
Jujutsu Kaisen Merch: The Bookish
This bookmark set shows some of the hand signs made by Gojo and Megumi, mostly. There’s also an interesting explainer of what they mean in this Twitter thread. $5
Keep your place with cursed speech user Inumaki and his fave (sushi) with this bookmark. $3+
Jujutsu Kaisen Merch: Kitties
These Gojo kitties are adorable and represent some vital moments in the life of Mr. Six Eyes himself (even when he was in the prison realm sobs). $15 for one, but you can pay more to bundle up.
The original Besto Friendos! That is until…well, you know. Get these stickers for $4+
More Jujutsu Kaisen cat merch! I have to admit that the little emo side bang for Geto is sending me. $7
I’m just finding out about the existence of ita bags, which apparently are bags dedicated to an anime or manga character. “Ita” means “pain” in Japanese, and ita bags are named to represent how the weight of the love for a character causes pain. With all the Jujutsu Kaisen Kitty merch I found, I can see it. The YuliceChan storefront also has a Gojo Cat, Nanami Cat, and a Get Cat ita bag. $80
Nanami is one of the realest anime characters ever. Just saying. Get one of these bookmarks for $4
Jujutsu Kaisen Merch: Clothing
Sukuna is inherently awful, but oh so good at it. Get this embroidered hat to show your love for the ancient jujutsu sorcerer. $30
Anime’s besto friendos, Todo and Yuji, look super cute here as chibi heads. This goes up to 3x and includes kids’ sizes. $27
I love the art style of this sweatshirt featuring Gojo. it goes up to size 3x. $30
The Jujutsu trio is another aspect of the show I love. It’s the typical two guys, one girl set up seen in shounen, but the girl in question is the fiery Nobara, so it’s so much better. The sizes of the shirt go up to 5x. $33+
This T-shirt with Maki being thee baddest is a bit of a spoiler for non-manga readers, which is why I’ve listed it a little further in the list. $50
Name a more iconic duo than Toji and his Worm. I’ll wait. $18
These compression shorts have the perfect amount of if you know, you know going on that lets you signal to other Jujutsu Kaisen fans. $41
Jujutsu Kaisen Merch: Stickers
Maki is one of my favorite female anime characters ever, and I love how unafraid Gege Akutami was in showing how different her character became as the story progresses. This shifting waterproof and UV-resistant sticker is a perfect representation of that change. $10
This sticker shows Nobara’s signature Resonance move, one of my favorites from the show. $2
Choso had a following before being animated in this latest season, and I get it. His origins — and his connection to Yuji — are super interesting. Get this sticker (that can come in a variety of finishes) for $4.
Toji being rude/trifling is a recurring theme, and here it is in sticker form. $3
Jujutsu Kaisen Merch: Miscellaneous
Speaking of Toji’s worm! You can get it in plushie form for $91.
If you’re crafty, here’s a pattern to make Gojo. $7
After you’ve stocked up on the best Jujutsu Kaisen merch, make sure to get into these manga and anime bookends and some of the new manga coming out this year.