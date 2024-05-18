Riot Headline The Best Hardcover and Paperback Deals of the Amazon Book Sale (UPDATED May 17, 2024)
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 18, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deal

The Tatami Time Machine Blues

$2.99

The Tatami Time Machine Blues by Tomihiko Morimi, translated by Emily Balistrieri
The Lincoln Highway

$4.99

The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles
Now Is Not The Time to Panic

$2.99

Now Is Not The Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson
South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation

$1.99

South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation by Imani Perry
Race the Sands

$1.99

Race the Sands by Sarah Beth Durst
The Lifeguards

$4.99

The Lifeguards by Amanda Eyre Ward
How To Fall Out of Love Madly

$4.99

How To Fall Out of Love Madly by Jana Casale
Bindle Punk Bruja

$1.99

Bindle Punk Bruja by Desideria Mesa
Rise: A Pop History of Asian America from the Nineties to Now

$1.99

Rise: A Pop History of Asian America from the Nineties to Now by Jeff Yang, Phil Yu, and Philip Wang
Enchanted to Meet You

$1.99

Enchanted to Meet You by Meg Cabot
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Sea of Tranquility

$1.99

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
My Year Abroad

$4.99

My Year Abroad by Chang-rae Lee
The Book of Doors

$1.99

The Book of Doors by Gareth Brown
Little Eve

$2.99

Little Eve by Catriona Ward
Previous Daily Deals

The Path of Thorns

$6.99

The Path of Thorns by A.G. Slatter
Go Hex Yourself

$4.99

Go Hex Yourself by Jessica Clare
Stone Blind

$1.99

Stone Blind by Natalie Haynes
The Bone Orchard

$2.99

The Bone Orchard by Sara A. Mueller
