Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 18, 2024 Deals May 18, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deal $2.99The Tatami Time Machine Blues by Tomihiko Morimi, translated by Emily BalistrieriGet This Deal$4.99The Lincoln Highway by Amor TowlesGet This Deal $2.99Now Is Not The Time to Panic by Kevin WilsonGet This Deal$1.99South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation by Imani PerryGet This Deal $1.99Race the Sands by Sarah Beth DurstGet This Deal$4.99The Lifeguards by Amanda Eyre WardGet This Deal $4.99How To Fall Out of Love Madly by Jana CasaleGet This Deal$1.99Bindle Punk Bruja by Desideria MesaGet This Deal $1.99Rise: A Pop History of Asian America from the Nineties to Now by Jeff Yang, Phil Yu, and Philip WangGet This Deal$1.99Enchanted to Meet You by Meg CabotGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John MandelGet This Deal$4.99My Year Abroad by Chang-rae LeeGet This Deal $1.99The Book of Doors by Gareth BrownGet This Deal$2.99Little Eve by Catriona WardGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $6.99The Path of Thorns by A.G. SlatterGet This Deal$4.99Go Hex Yourself by Jessica ClareGet This Deal $1.99Stone Blind by Natalie HaynesGet This Deal$2.99The Bone Orchard by Sara A. MuellerGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Anticipated Books of Summer, According to Goodreads New Beach Reads for Your Book Club The Most Anticipated Mysteries and Thrillers of 2024, According to Goodreads The Best Hardcover and Paperback Deals of the Amazon Book Sale (UPDATED May 17, 2024) A Guide to the Bridgerton Books 8 Cozy and Comforting Books About Bakeries