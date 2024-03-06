Spring into March with These New Comics and Graphic Novels

Eileen's primary literary love is comic books, but she’s always on the lookout for her next literary adventure no matter what form it takes. She has a Bachelor's in media studies, a Master's in digital communication, a smattering of published short stories, and a seriously cute dog. Follow her on Bluesky .

Unless you’re in the Southern Hemisphere, in which case you’ll want to fall into autumn. In any case, March marks a big change in seasons. Time to pull out those weather-appropriate clothes from the back of the closet — and pick up the latest graphic novel releases, of course!

This month, as you’re chugging green beer or planting seeds in the garden, you’ll have a wide range of brand-new comics to choose from. There are adventures set in distant fantasy lands and on the baseball diamond. You can spend time with an aspiring witch or with one of the most beloved crime-fighting teams of the past 30 years. Some characters learn to accept the romance they have always longed for, while others try to appreciate themselves for who they are — both very important lessons, regardless of the time of year. Traveling through the pages of these comics is a great way to pass the time until spring break (or even summer vacation!) finally allows you to travel for real.