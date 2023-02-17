This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Over the past couple years, Chainsaw Man by Tatsuki Fujimoto has emerged as one of the most recent manga mega-hits, having become a huge bestseller as well as winning awards in both Japan and North America. The series also spawned a popular anime adaptation, which aired at the end of 2022 and generated tons of buzz. Needless to say, the people can’t get enough! So if you’re one of these people and have already read all the available volumes and finished the anime series, I’ve gathered together a selection of manga like Chainsaw Man that might help scratch those same itches.

Chainsaw Man follows Denji, a young man working to clear a debt to the yakuza that he inherited from his father. In order to do this, he works as a Devil Hunter, accompanied by the dog-like Chainsaw Devil Pochita. However, when the yakuza betray and kill Denji in order to make a contract with the Zombie Devil, Pochita makes a contract with Denji in order to merge with him and allow him to live out a normal life. Thus Denji becomes Chainsaw Man, a devil-human hybrid who can transform his body parts into chainsaws. Denji then joins the Public Safety Division, a government agency of Devil Hunters who fight against Devils that threaten Japan. The series expertly blends violence and horror elements with dark humor, and is widely praised for its effective storytelling and strong characters.

So if you’re looking for more stories with similar themes and topics, here are eight manga like Chainsaw Man for you to try out next!

Manga Like Chainsaw Man Fire Punch by Tatsuki Fujimoto For starters, if you haven’t done so already, definitely check out Fire Punch, Fujimoto’s previous series and another violent dark fantasy. Earth has been frozen over at the hands of the Ice Witch, leaving people hungry and desperate. Agni and Luna, two orphan siblings blessed with the power of regeneration, help the elders in their village through extreme means. But when the village is destroyed by another gifted being’s inextinguishable flames, Agni’s regenerative powers allow him to survive, though he remains permanently aflame and in constant agony. And now he’s out for revenge. Not for the faint of heart, this series hits on almost every dark, twisted theme you can think of, so be warned!

Dorohedoro by Q Hayashida Much like Denji in Chainsaw Man, manga is chock-full of humans who become hybridized with some other creature and find themselves in conflict with antagonistic forces. Dorohedoro is a great example of this type of story, following Caiman, who finds himself with a reptilian head and suffering from amnesia after an attack from a sorcerer. In order to learn his own identity and find the one responsible for his transformation, Caiman and his friend Nikaido hunt down and fight sorcerers.

Jujutsu Kaisen by Gege Akutami The Devils in Chainsaw Man originate and are born from fear. The bestselling series Jujutsu Kaisen gives us similar antagonistic creatures, known as Curses, that arise from Cursed Energy or negative emotion that naturally emanates from all living things. Yuji is a high school student and member of the Occult Research Club, which somehow gains possession of a cursed object, the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, one of the most powerful Curses in history. After swallowing the finger to protect his friends, Yuji finds himself thrown into the world of jujutsu sorcery in hopes that he will be able to eliminate Ryomen Sukuna altogether once and for all.

Soul Eater by Atsushi Ohkubo At the Death Weapon Meister Academy, humans who can transform into weapons, teamed up with the weapon meisters who wield them, train to become powerful enough for use by the headmaster and embodiment of Death, Shinigami. Maka and the scythe Soul Eater are one such team, and their goal is for Soul to devour the souls of 99 evil humans, plus that of one witch, in order to achieve the status of a death scythe.

Black Butler by Yana Toboso Here’s another story of a human and a demon in a contract with each other, though this time taking place in Victorian London instead of an alternate ’90s Japan. The Earl of Phantomhive is a young boy named Ciel, who came into the position after his parents were murdered. He and Sebastian Michaelis, a demon who appears as Ciel’s butler and is bound to him to help get revenge for his parents’ deaths, work together investigating the criminal underworld on behalf of the Queen.

D.Gray-man by Katsura Hoshino Similarly to Chainsaw Man’s alternate timeline setting, the long-running dark fantasy series D.Gray-man is also set in an alternate version of history. In this version of the 19th century, an organization of exorcists known as the Black Order defends humanity against the Millennium Earl and his army of Akuma. In order to combat the Akuma, they use rare enchanted objects known as Innocence. Allen Walker is one of the newest members of the Black Order, training to gain control of his Innocence, searching for other Innocence, and battling any Akuma along the way.

Choujin X by Sui Ishida (February 21, VIZ Media) With the first volume of the English edition to be released in just a few days, Choujin X is the newest series by Sui Ishida, author of the acclaimed Tokyo Ghoul (another great comp for Chainsaw Man, by the way). Best friends Azuma and Tokio live in a district that has suffered destruction by choujin, beings with supernatural powers. On their way home one day, the two encounter a choujin, and in order to make it out alive, the friends choose to become choujin themselves. Fans of Chainsaw Man will surely enjoy the similar balance between supernatural horror and dark humor found in Choujin X.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm by Hiromu Arakawa (April 25, Square Enix) Daemons of the Shadow Realm is the newest series from Hiromu Arakawa, the creator behind the wildly popular and acclaimed Fullmetal Alchemist. Coming to English-language readers in April, this is another dark fantasy that has been showing great promise. Yuru loses everything when his village is attacked and he comes under the protection of supernatural Daemons, which he discovers are his divine right to command. He also learns he has an estranged twin sister Asa, and the two must uncover the truth behind a prophecy tied to their birth in order to save the world.

