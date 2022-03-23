Maggie Stiefvater fan made Etsy items
Bookish Items for Maggie Stiefvater Fans

Maggie Stiefvater is a powerhouse fantasy and romance author, with 15 young adult books and counting to her name, and multiple books for kids as well as anthologies, tarot decks, and other miscellany. Her books explore the magical in real-world settings and situations, whether it’s fae or werewolves living among humans, or ancient magic in rural Virginia. While her first series to hit big is the Wolves of Mercy Fall (Shiver) trilogy, The Scorpio Races is a standalone that earned her a Printz Honor, and her Raven Cycle books were the ones that turned her readers into a fandom.

And with that fandom comes a lot of really fun bookish goodies inspired by her worlds and words! So whether you’re a Grace and Sam fan, you love the magic and danger of The Scorpio Races, or you want to lose yourself in The Raven Cycle and Dreamer Trilogy (or all of the above!), here are some fun bookish goodies from each of those fandoms, ranging from original artwork to accessories to candles! No surprise, her most popular series (The Raven Cycle) has the most bookish swag available, but there’s some great Scorpio Races and Shiver items to be found as well! These items are sure to add a little Stiefvater magic into your life!

The Raven Cycle

The Trees Speak Latin Pin ($10): One of the most iconic quotes from the Raven Cycle!

Safe As Life Sticker ($6): Get a motto from The Raven Boys to stick to your laptop or water bottle!

Aglionby Academy Sweatshirt ($15): An homage to the fictional prep school in the Raven Cycle.

Cabeswater Candle ($10): Smells like trees, moss, and ancient mist!

Do You Dream of the Stars? Journal ($15): If you feel inspired by Maggie Stoefvater’s magical worlds, then pick up this notebook with a quote from The Raven Boys!

The Scorpio Races

Capaill Uisce Pin ($10): This lovely pin depicts the killer sea horses of The Scorpio Races!

Thisby Candle ($12): Inspired by the setting of the book, this candle smells like apples and cinnamon buns.

Scorpio Races Bookmark ($4): A lovely bookmark with original artwork!

Shiver Trilogy

Shiver Art Print ($8): Get the gorgeous original artwork of the Shiver cover on a dictionary page!

Shiver-Inspired Candle ($4): Smells like a summer breeze, just what Sam thinks of when he pictures Grace.

Wolves of Mercy Falls Bookmark Set ($9+): Collect all of these bookmarks featuring quotes and artwork from the Shiver series!

Grace and Sam Pendant Earrings ($15): These earrings are taken from the pages of Linger, which was originally printed in green ink!

