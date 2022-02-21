Bookish Goods for Margaret Rogerson Fans

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Margaret Rogerson may only have three YA fantasy novels on shelves, but judging by the massive amount of bookish swag you can purchase inspired by her work, they're very popular with readers and have inspired a loyal fanbase. Rogerson's books, each one a standalone, are notable for the very different worlds she constructs and their memorable characters and premises.

Rogerson's debut novel, An Enchantment of Ravens, is about a human painter named Isobel whose paintings are sought after by the fair folk because they lack the ability to create art. But when she angers her first royal patron, an autumn prince, Isobel is kidnapped and taken to his kingdom. In Sorcery of Thorns, Elisabeth is a librarian's apprentice, brought up to believe that all sorcery is dangerous. Her duty as a librarian is to protect the world from dangerous grimoires, but when one escapes and she's blamed for it, Elisabeth finds herself reluctantly aligned with a notorious sorcerer and his sly demon servant to clear her name. And Rogerson's latest release, Vespertine, is about Artemisia, a novitiate in an order of nuns who are responsible for cleansing the dead so they don't come back as dangerous revenants…but when her sisters are attacked, Artemisia finds herself turning to powerful dark magic to keep the ones she loves safe.

If you're a big fan of one or all of Rogerson's books, then look no further for some fun bookish items inspired by her work!

An Enchantment of Ravens

You Are the Queen Sticker ($4): One of the iconic lines from the book!

Rook Candle ($18): Inspired by the hero of the book, this candle smells like the best of fall, with a hint of danger.

Enchantment of Ravens Mug ($18): Drink your favorite fall beverage out of this very autumnal and magical mug!

A Sorcery of Thorns

Be Polite to Books Enamel Pin ($8): It's always wise to be polite to books, especially ones that live in this world!

Library Bookmark ($2): The perfect bookmark for Sorcery of Thorns fans and book lovers in general!

Silas Pin ($11): Silas is a demon who can also turn into a fluffy cat and what's not to love about that?

Elisabeth's Sword Necklace ($18): Never underestimate Elisabeth and her sword!

Ink and Parchment Flowed Through Her Veins Enamel Pin ($10): Same, Elisabeth.

Vespertine

Vespertine Magnetic Bookmark ($7): This fun illustration of Artemisia is a magnetic bookmark, so you won't lose your place…or the bookmark!

Artemisia Custom Funko Pop ($211): If you love Funko Pops, then don't sleep on this one-of-a-kind Pop from Vespertine!

Need more great bookish items in your life? Check out some book fetish for YA fans!