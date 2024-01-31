8 Magazine Issues and Anthologies that Spotlight Marginalized Voices

Lyndsie Manusos’s fiction has appeared in PANK, SmokeLong Quarterly, and other publications. She holds an MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and has worked in web production and content management. When she’s not nesting among her books and rough drafts, she’s chasing the baby while the dog watches in confused amusement. She lives with her family in a suburb of Indianapolis.

In the October 23, 2023 issue of the award-winning magazine Strange Horizons, author Suzan Palumbo wrote in her editorial, “Stories have always been the vital connection to our pasts and heritages. They have brought us joy even in violent colonial times and have given us hope.”

Palumbo and art director and writer Marika Bailey co-edited the Caribbean Special Issues, a collection of fiction, poetry, and nonfiction from writers who live in the Caribbean or a part of the diaspora. Palumbo wrote, “Caribbean speculative fiction is not new,” and this is absolutely true, yet issues that spotlight Caribbean writers, and all marginalized communities for that matter, are few and far between. Thus, the weight and importance of the special issue.