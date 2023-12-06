This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah and Erica discuss the state of YA cozy mysteries and mention a few to TBR.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

It’s happening, readers — we’re bringing paperbacks! Whether you (or a reader you know and love) hate carrying around bulky hardcovers, you’re on a budget, you want a wider range of recommendations, or all of the above, you can now get a paperback subscription from TBR, curated just for you by one of our Bibliologists. The holidays are here, and we’ve got three different levels for gifting to suit every budget. Get all the details at mytbr.co.

News

The best YA audiobooks of 2023

Books and Articles Discussed

Diverse Cozy Mysteries

Make Room for the New Cozy Mysteries— We Want More

The Apothecary Diaries by Natsu Hyuuga and Nekokurage

A Spy in the House by Y.S. Lee

Duels & Deception by Cindy Anstey

The Marvelous by Claire Kann

Goldie Vance by Hope Larson, illustrated by Brittney Williams

Lucy Clark Will Not Apologize by Margot Rabb

The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

The Secret Key by Lena Jones

Pride and Premeditation by Tirzah Price

Other authors mentioned: Ally Carter, Nancy Springer, Olivia Twist, Aya de León