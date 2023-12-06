YA Cozy Mysteries
Tirzah and Erica discuss the state of YA cozy mysteries and mention a few to TBR.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.
To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!
It’s happening, readers — we’re bringing paperbacks! Whether you (or a reader you know and love) hate carrying around bulky hardcovers, you’re on a budget, you want a wider range of recommendations, or all of the above, you can now get a paperback subscription from TBR, curated just for you by one of our Bibliologists. The holidays are here, and we’ve got three different levels for gifting to suit every budget. Get all the details at mytbr.co.
News
The best YA audiobooks of 2023
Books and Articles Discussed
Make Room for the New Cozy Mysteries— We Want More
The Apothecary Diaries by Natsu Hyuuga and Nekokurage
A Spy in the House by Y.S. Lee
Duels & Deception by Cindy Anstey
The Marvelous by Claire Kann
Goldie Vance by Hope Larson, illustrated by Brittney Williams
Lucy Clark Will Not Apologize by Margot Rabb
The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
The Secret Key by Lena Jones
Pride and Premeditation by Tirzah Price
Other authors mentioned: Ally Carter, Nancy Springer, Olivia Twist, Aya de León