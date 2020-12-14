The Voice On the Other End

Jess and Trisha discuss news they’ve missed in recent weeks, give some “best of” list updates, and recommend a few of their favorite romances from 2020.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!

News

Romancing the Runoff raised a bonkers amount of money. [Per EW, with a longer piece on this and similar efforts on Jezebel]

Courtney Milan made the NYT notable fiction list with an independently published book because she is an unstoppable badass. [NYT]

Since we talked about the Goodreads Readers Choice awards, here’s what happened there.

Vote in the ReadRChat awards!

And ICYMI, here’s the Book Riot Best of 2020 list.

This KFC thing is happening for some reason…? [Washington Post]

Books Discussed

Deal with the Devil by Kit Rocha

Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert

Recipe for Persuasion by Sonali Dev

The Duke Who Didn’t by Courtney Milan

Two Rogues Make a Right by Cat Sebastian

Spoiler Alert by Olivia Dade

Thanks to everyone who rode the 2020 roller coaster with us! Let us know what your favorite books have been, and always feel free to send us your thoughts and questions. As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).