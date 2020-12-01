If you’ve spent any time on the internet over the last decade, you’ve likely seen Allie Brosh’s work, especially the “Do ALL The Things” meme taken from her last book, Hyperbole and A Half. Since then she’s gone a bit silent, not being as online as she once was. A lot of us have been worried about her. This new book goes into why she went so silent. Yes, there’s the standard Allie Brosh stories that we love, the ones about how ridiculous she was as a child and what her crazy pets are up to. But there’s also stories about her sister dying by suicide, her parents’ divorce, her mental health after her own divorce, and just why these last few years she’s been so quiet, but with that same Allie Brosh humor. And don’t worry, there’s still plenty of MS Paint illustrations with each essay.