The Best YA We Read in 2022!

This week, Tirzah and Erica talk about some of the best YA books they read this year.

Show Notes:

2023 William C. Morris finalists

A Thousand Steps into Night by Traci Chee

The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes

Huda F Are You? By Huda Fahmy

Scout’s Honor by Lily Anderson

Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan

A Scatter of Light by Malinda Lo

The Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson

The Gifts That Bind Us by Caroline O’Donoghue (with a shoutout to All Our Hidden Gifts)