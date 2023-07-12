The Best Books Of The Last Quarter

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss their favorite books from the last few months, award season winners and nominees for Locus and the Hugos, a new AI shenanigan, and more.

News

Locus 2023 Award Winners [Locus]

Hugo 2023 Finalists [Book Riot]

Alix Harrow on the Hugos [Instagram]

Error-Ridden AI-Generated Star Wars Article on io9 [Variety]

Sign a poem going to Europa! [Book Riot]

Books Discussed

The Archive Undying by Emma Mieko Candon (cw: intimate partner violence, suicidal thoughts, gore, body horror)

Titanium Noir by Nick Harkaway (cw: discussion of intimate partner violence)

Untethered Sky by Fonda Lee (cw: child death, graphic violence, animal abuse, animal death)

Our Hideous Progeny by C.E. McGill (they/them) (cw: violence against women, animal experimentation, violence against animals)

H is For Hawk by Helen MacDonald

The Haunting of Alejandra by V. Castro (cw: infant death, maternal mortality, attempted suicide, child endangerment, rape, spousal abuse)

Flux by Jinwoo Chong (cw: death of a parent)

Chain Gang All Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah