2023 Hugo Award Finalists Announced
The 2023 Hugo Award finalists have been announced. The Hugo Awards— started in 1953 and awarded annually since 1955—are recognized as science fiction’s most prestigious award. The members of Worldcon, The World Science Convention, determine the winners of the award and present it each year.
This year’s finalists were chosen from 25,000 works of science fiction and are the most diverse globally, boasting the largest number of non-English speaking members having participated in the awards process.
Here are the 2023 Hugo Award Finalists
Best Novel
The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)
The Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi (Tor Books)
Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree (Tor Books)
Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir (Tordotcom)
Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher (Tor Books)
The Spare Man by Mary Robinette Kowal (Tor Books)
Best Novella
Even Though I Knew the End by C.L. Polk (Tordotcom)
Into the Riverlands by Nghi Vo (Tordotcom)
A Mirror Mended by Alix E. Harrow (Tordotcom)
Ogres, by Adrian Tchaikovsky (Solaris)
What Moves the Dead by T. Kingfisher (Tor Nightfire)
Where the Drowned Girls Go by Seanan McGuire (Tordotcom)
Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book
Akata Woman by Nnedi Okorafor (Viking Books for Young Readers)
Bloodmarked by Tracy Deonn (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
Dreams Bigger Than Heartbreak by Charlie Jane Anders (Tor Teen/Titan Books)
The Golden Enclaves by Naomi Novik (Del Rey)
In the Serpents Wake by Rachel Hartman (Random House Books for Young Readers)
Osmo Unknown and the Eightpenny Woods by Catherynne M. Valente (Margaret K. McElderry Books)
Astounding Award for Best New Writer
Travis Baldree
Naseem Jamnia
Isabel J Kim
Maijia Liu
Everina Maxwell
Weimu Xin
For a complete list of finalists, click here.
The winners will be announced during the 81st Worldcon in October this year in Chengdu, China.
