Episode 81
Oops/You’re Welcome
Hannah and Kelly record a podcast during the longest week ever and talk about under the radar 2020 reads and books they plan to read before the year ends.
This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering reading recommendations personalized to your reading life; Instant Karma by Marissa Meyer with Fierce Reads; and Kingdom of Sea and Stone by Mara Rutherford, published by Inkyard Press.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!
SHOW NOTES
The Kingdom of Back by Marie Lu
Turtle Under Ice by Juleah del Rosario
Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles
How To Build a Heart by Maria Padian
Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo
Dark Matter of Mona Starr by Laura Lee Gulledge
Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson
Charming As a Verb by Ben Phillippe
A Breath Too Late by Rocky Callan
Luck of the Titanic by Stacey Lee
Dragonhoops by Gene Luen Yang
Home is Not a Country by Safia Elhillo
All The Things We Never Knew by Liara Tamani
Tokyo Ever After by Emiko Jean
The Snow Fell Three Graves Deep by Allan Wolf
Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley
Thoughts and Prayers by Bryan Bliss
She’s Too Pretty to Burn by Wendy Heard
Aftershocks by Marisa Reichardt
Juliet Takes a Breath: The Graphic Novel by Gabby Rivera and Celia Moscote