Oops/You’re Welcome

Hannah and Kelly record a podcast during the longest week ever and talk about under the radar 2020 reads and books they plan to read before the year ends.

The Kingdom of Back by Marie Lu

Turtle Under Ice by Juleah del Rosario

Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles

How To Build a Heart by Maria Padian

Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo

Dark Matter of Mona Starr by Laura Lee Gulledge

Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson

Charming As a Verb by Ben Phillippe

A Breath Too Late by Rocky Callan

Luck of the Titanic by Stacey Lee

Dragonhoops by Gene Luen Yang

Home is Not a Country by Safia Elhillo

All The Things We Never Knew by Liara Tamani

Tokyo Ever After by Emiko Jean

The Snow Fell Three Graves Deep by Allan Wolf

Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley

Thoughts and Prayers by Bryan Bliss

She’s Too Pretty to Burn by Wendy Heard

Aftershocks by Marisa Reichardt

Juliet Takes a Breath: The Graphic Novel by Gabby Rivera and Celia Moscote