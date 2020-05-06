Sharifah and Jenn discuss Discworld and Hunger Games adaptations, swords, and nonfiction about sci-fi and fantasy.

This episode is sponsored by TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations, Dark Horse Comics, publisher of Fight Club 3 by Chuck Palahniuk, and Nine Bar Blues by Sheree Renée Thomas, published by Third Man Books.

News:

Project Decameron (tw for abusive parents)

Terry Pratchett novels to get ‘absolutely faithful’ TV adaptations

Here is a cool new geek-fashion retailer: Svaha

A Hunger Games Prequel Movie is happening

This is just a really great piece about swords.

Books Discussed

Physics of the Impossible by Michio Kaku

The Dark Fantastic by Ebony Elizabeth Thomas (D&D Wildemount)

Lady from the Black Lagoon by Mallory O’Meara

Broken Places & Outer Spaces: Finding Creativity in the Unexpected by Nnedi Okorafor