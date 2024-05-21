New Releases and More for May 21, 2024
This week, Liberty and Emily discuss The Worst Ronin, Swiped, Lost Ark Dreaming, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
The Worst Ronin by Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Faith Schaffer
Swiped by L.M. Chilton
Lost Ark Dreaming by Suyi Davies Okungbowa
One Perfect Couple by Ruth Ware
Small Game by Blair Braverman
You Too Can Have a Body Like Mine by Alexandra Kleeman
Savages by Shirley Conran
The Talk by Darrin Bell
Lies and Weddings by Kevin Kwan
Trust and Safety by Laura Blackett, Eve Gleichman
Second Night Stand by Karelia and Fay Stetz-Waters
Paperback Releases:
The Enchanted Hacienda by J.C. Cervantes
Dying of Politeness: A Memoir by Geena Davis
Dykette by Jenny Fran Davis
The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei
I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home by Lorrie Moore
Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
The Luis Ortega Survival Club by Sonora Reyes
The Only One Left by Riley Sager
Pete and Alice in Maine by Caitlin Shetterly
If We’re Being Honest by Cat Shook
Gone to the Wolves by John Wray
What We’re Reading:
Roland Rogers Isn’t Dead Yet by Samantha Allen
The Most by Jessica Anthony
More Books Out This Week:
Nephew: A Memoir in 4-Part Harmony by M.K. Asante
Coexistence: Stories by Billy-Ray Belcourt
Return to Blood: A Hana Westerman Thriller by Michael Bennett
Cactus Country: A Boyhood Memoir by Zoë Bossiere
A House Like an Accordion by Audrey Burges
Wait by Gabriella Burnham
In the Shallows by Tanya Byrne
The Lost Letters from Martha’s Vineyard by Michael Callahan
In Our Stars (The Doomed Earth Book 1) by Jack Campbell
Clara Reads Proust by Stéphane Carlier, Polly Mackintosh (translator)
Cecilia by K-Ming Chang
The Resilience Myth: New Thinking on Grit, Strength, and Growth After Trauma by Soraya Chemaly
We Mostly Come Out at Night: 15 Queer Tales of Monsters, Angels & Other Creatures by Rob Costello
Nearlywed by Nicolas Didomizio
Perfume and Pain by Anna Dorn
In Tongues by Thomas Grattan
The Main Character by Jaclyn Goldis
Boy Like Me by Simon James Green
I Want You More by Swan Huntley
Looking for Love in All the Haunted Places by Claire Kann
Disobedience by Daniel Sarah Karasik
The Bump by Sidney Karger
You Like It Darker: Stories by Stephen King
Exhibit by R. O. Kwon
Exile in Guyville by Amy Lee Lillard
Undue Burden: Life and Death Decisions in Post-Roe America by Shefali Luthra
Escape Velocity by Victor Manibo
Shae by Mesha Maren
When We Were Silent by Fiona McPhillips
The Wealth of Shadows by Graham Moore
Land of No Regrets by Sadi Muktadir
American Diva: Extraordinary, Unruly, Fabulous by Deborah Paredez
Goddess of the River by Vaishnavi Patel
Here for the Wrong Reasons by Annabel Paulsen and Lydia Wang
A Gamble at Sunset: Betting Against the Duke by Vanessa Riley
The Guncle Abroad (The Guncle, #2) by Steven Rowley
Joyful Recollections of Trauma by Paul Scheer
The Story Game by Shze-Hui Tjoa
The Last Murder at the End of the World by Stuart Turton
Have You Seen This Girl by Nita Tyndall
Control by Omar Tyree
The Great State of West Florida by Kent Wascom
How to Become the Dark Lord and Die Trying by Django Wexler
Kittentits by Holly Wilson
The Magic Paintbrush by Kat Zhang, Eric Darnell, Phoebe Zhong