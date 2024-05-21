New Releases and More for May 21, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Emily discuss The Worst Ronin, Swiped, Lost Ark Dreaming, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

The Worst Ronin by Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Faith Schaffer

Swiped by L.M. Chilton

Lost Ark Dreaming by Suyi Davies Okungbowa

One Perfect Couple by Ruth Ware

Small Game by Blair Braverman

You Too Can Have a Body Like Mine by Alexandra Kleeman

Savages by Shirley Conran

The Talk by Darrin Bell

Lies and Weddings by Kevin Kwan

Trust and Safety by Laura Blackett, Eve Gleichman

Second Night Stand by Karelia and Fay Stetz-Waters

Paperback Releases:

The Enchanted Hacienda by J.C. Cervantes

Dying of Politeness: A Memoir by Geena Davis

Dykette by Jenny Fran Davis

The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei

I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home by Lorrie Moore

Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

The Luis Ortega Survival Club by Sonora Reyes

The Only One Left by Riley Sager

Pete and Alice in Maine by Caitlin Shetterly

If We’re Being Honest by Cat Shook

Gone to the Wolves by John Wray

What We’re Reading:

Roland Rogers Isn’t Dead Yet by Samantha Allen

The Most by Jessica Anthony

More Books Out This Week:

Nephew: A Memoir in 4-Part Harmony by M.K. Asante

Coexistence: Stories by Billy-Ray Belcourt

Return to Blood: A Hana Westerman Thriller by Michael Bennett

Cactus Country: A Boyhood Memoir by Zoë Bossiere

A House Like an Accordion by Audrey Burges

Wait by Gabriella Burnham

In the Shallows by Tanya Byrne

The Lost Letters from Martha’s Vineyard by Michael Callahan

In Our Stars (The Doomed Earth Book 1) by Jack Campbell

Clara Reads Proust by Stéphane Carlier, Polly Mackintosh (translator)

Cecilia by K-Ming Chang

The Resilience Myth: New Thinking on Grit, Strength, and Growth After Trauma by Soraya Chemaly

We Mostly Come Out at Night: 15 Queer Tales of Monsters, Angels & Other Creatures by Rob Costello

Nearlywed by Nicolas Didomizio

Perfume and Pain by Anna Dorn

In Tongues by Thomas Grattan

The Main Character by Jaclyn Goldis

Boy Like Me by Simon James Green

I Want You More by Swan Huntley

Looking for Love in All the Haunted Places by Claire Kann

Disobedience by Daniel Sarah Karasik

The Bump by Sidney Karger

You Like It Darker: Stories by Stephen King

Exhibit by R. O. Kwon

Exile in Guyville by Amy Lee Lillard

Undue Burden: Life and Death Decisions in Post-Roe America by Shefali Luthra

Escape Velocity by Victor Manibo

Shae by Mesha Maren

When We Were Silent by Fiona McPhillips

The Wealth of Shadows by Graham Moore

Land of No Regrets by Sadi Muktadir

American Diva: Extraordinary, Unruly, Fabulous by Deborah Paredez

Goddess of the River by Vaishnavi Patel

Here for the Wrong Reasons by Annabel Paulsen and Lydia Wang

A Gamble at Sunset: Betting Against the Duke by Vanessa Riley

The Guncle Abroad (The Guncle, #2) by Steven Rowley

Joyful Recollections of Trauma by Paul Scheer

The Story Game by Shze-Hui Tjoa

The Last Murder at the End of the World by Stuart Turton

Have You Seen This Girl by Nita Tyndall

Control by Omar Tyree

The Great State of West Florida by Kent Wascom

How to Become the Dark Lord and Die Trying by Django Wexler

Kittentits by Holly Wilson

The Magic Paintbrush by Kat Zhang, Eric Darnell, Phoebe Zhong