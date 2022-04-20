More Favorites From Early 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss the Hugo Awards finalists, the Interview with a Vampire teaser, additional favorites from early 2022, and more.

News

Hugo Finalists For 2022! [Book Riot]

The Nimona Movie Is Saved [EW]

2021 Aurealis Awards Shortlist [Aurealis Awards]

Interview with a Vampire Teaser [Bleeding Cool] (Teaser on YouTube)

Books Discussed

When We Were Birds by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo

Light Years From Home by Mike Chen (cw: dementia, loss of a parent)

Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century by Kim Fu (cw: partner abuse; suicide)

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel (cw: mention of suicide)