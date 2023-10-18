It’s Ghost O’Clock!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn talk ghosts in SFF in honor of the season, pay tribute to Keith Giffen, dig into book banning via Malinda Lo, and more.

News

Malinda Lo on Book Bans

Literary Activism newsletter

Keith Giffen, comics artist and writer, dies [The Guardian]

Rick Steves Casually Reviews Dangerous Fantasy Locations [McSweeney’s]

Prada designing spacesuits! [Design Boom]

Books Discussed

Ninefox Gambit by Yoon Ha Lee (so many CWs)

The Edinburgh Nights series (Library of the Dead #1) by TL Huchu (cw: harm to children)

Kelly Link’s story “Two Houses,” from Get in Trouble

Take Liberty’s Ghost Story quiz!

The Locked Tomb series by Tamsyn Muir

The Spite House by Johnny Compton (cw: racism, child death)

Bad Cree by Jessica Johns