It’s Ghost O’Clock!
Sharifah and Jenn talk ghosts in SFF in honor of the season, pay tribute to Keith Giffen, dig into book banning via Malinda Lo, and more.
News
Keith Giffen, comics artist and writer, dies [The Guardian]
Rick Steves Casually Reviews Dangerous Fantasy Locations [McSweeney’s]
Prada designing spacesuits! [Design Boom]
Books Discussed
Ninefox Gambit by Yoon Ha Lee (so many CWs)
The Edinburgh Nights series (Library of the Dead #1) by TL Huchu (cw: harm to children)
Kelly Link’s story “Two Houses,” from Get in Trouble
Take Liberty’s Ghost Story quiz!
The Locked Tomb series by Tamsyn Muir
The Spite House by Johnny Compton (cw: racism, child death)
Bad Cree by Jessica Johns