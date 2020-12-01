Boo Yeah: What Ghost Story Should You Pick Up Next?
Everyone is afraid of at least one thing. Me, I’m afraid of a lot of things. Horses, heights, public speaking—the list goes on and on. These are all very real things that people encounter as they go about their lives. But I have a friend whose number one fear is ghosts. She’s terrified that they’re around her and she doesn’t know it. (I thought of her the other day when I was watching an episode of Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, and one of the characters wondered if ghosts had seen all his passwords. )
That’s exactly what makes them so scary—do they exist and are they around us? Everyone has an opinion about ghosts. I don’t think they exist, but I am still afraid of them. Just in case. Which means I wouldn’t go looking for them and you won’t catch me sleeping in a haunted house overnight. I also don’t enjoy being frightened in real life, like haunted hay rides and that sort of thing, but I love a good scary book or movie.
And I don’t need it to be Halloween to enjoy a good scare. I love ghost stories all year long. So do millions of people, obviously, or A Christmas Carol wouldn’t still be such a popular story. Although, if it were me, and a ghost showed up and said, “Hey, lol, three more are on the way,” I don’t think my nerves could handle it. I’d probably die of fright the first time. That Scrooge, he had real ice in his veins.
But back to the ghosts: there are a ton of great ghost books out there for everyone, featuring a range of hauntings from friendly ghosts to harmful spirits. This quiz will help you figure out which one you should read next.
Ready? Let’s get
departed started!