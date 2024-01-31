I Do What I Want — YA Anthologies

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah and Erica discuss the ALA Youth Media Awards and some great YA short story collections.

News

This Year’s Winners of the ALA Youth Media Awards

Books Discussed

Accountable: The True Story of a Racist Social Media Account and the Teenagers Whose Lives It Changed by Dashka Slater

The Collectors: Stories edited by A.S. King

Rural Voices: 15 Authors Challenge Assumptions About Small-Town America edited by Nora Shalaway Carpenter

Magic Has No Borders edited by Sona Charaipotra and Samira Ahmed

(Ab)Solutely Normal edited by Nora Shalaway Carpenter

Man Made Monsters by Andrea L. Rogers, illustrated by Jeff Edwards

Study Break edited by Aashna Avachat

At Midnight: 15 Beloved Fairy Tales Reimagined edited by Dahlia Adler

Night of the Living Queers edited by Shelly Page

The Black Girl Survives in This One edited by Desiree S. Evans and Saraciea J. Fennell (April 2)

The Gathering Dark edited by Tori Bovalino