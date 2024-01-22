This Year’s Winners of the ALA Youth Media Awards

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

The winners of this year’s American Library Association’s Youth Media Awards have been announced. These awards, often colloquially referred to as the Oscars of children’s literature, honor the best books published for young people in the prior year. This year’s winners are as follows:

Asian/Pacific American Award for Literature

The Kids Are All Right Newsletter Sign up to The Kids Are All Right to receive news and recommendations from the world of kid lit and middle grade books.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

The Sydney Taylor Book Award

For books that most authentically represent the Jewish experience

Schneider Family Book Award

For books that authentically depict the disability experience

The Stonewall Book Awards

For books with exceptional merit relating to the gay/lesbian/bisexual/transgender experience

Coretta Scott King – Virginia Hamilton Lifetime Achievement Award

Coretta Scott King – John Steptoe New Talent Award

Illustrator: Briana Mukodiri Uchendu for We Could Fly

Author: Jade Adia for There Goes the Neighborhood

Coretta Scott King Book Award for Illustrator

Coretta Scott King Book Award for Author

Winner: Ibi Zoboi for Nigeria Jones

Pura Belpré Awards

The Alex Awards

For the best books published for an adult audience with teen appeal

YALSA Award for Excellence in Nonfiction for Young Adults

Accountable: The True Story of a Racist Social Media Account and the Teenagers Whose Lives It Changed by Dashka Slater

William C Morris Award for Best Debut YA

Rez Ball by Byron Graves

Margaret A. Edwards Award

For significant and enduring contribution to the world of youth literature

Michael L. Printz Award

Given to the most distinguished work of literature for young adults

Mildred L. Batchelder Award

Given for the best children’s books in translation

Robert F. Sibert Medal

Honoring the best informational books for children

The Odyssey Award

For best audiobooks for young listeners

The Children’s Literature Legacy Award

Theodor Seuss Geisel Award

For the most distinguished beginning reader book

Caldecott Awards

These honor the most distinguished picture books for children

John Newbery Medal

Given to the author of the most distinguished work of literature for children

In addition, Kyle Lukoff won the ALSC Children’s Literature Lecture Award and will deliver a lecture next spring.

Note: this list does not include all of the honor winners in several categories, as a press release of the full roster of honors has yet to be released. You can check the American Library Association website later today for more winning titles.