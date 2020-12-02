Holiday Movies, Two Ways

Jenn and guest Vanessa Diaz discuss the end of Shannara and SYFY Fangrrls, some award news, the latest Disney debacle, and then dive into a cheerfully haunted holiday rom-com and a darkly comedic holiday horror flick.

News

Goodbye SYFY Fangrrls, we will miss you! (Hire them!)

Disney Must Pay (its authors)

New Hugo category: video games!

Charles Yu wins National Book Award

The Shannara series is officially ended

Films

The Holiday Calendar

Rare Exports