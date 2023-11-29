Guest Episode: YA Romantasy
Sharifah and Jenn are out this week, but never fear! We’ve got a very special guest episode on one of today’s hottest sub-genres, romantasy, with Erica and Tirzah.
News
Scholastic Book Fairs separate books by LGBTQ+ and BIPOC authors
Scholastic asks Maggie Tokuda Hall to remove references to racism
Books Discussed
Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan
Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson
Cinderella is Dead by Kalynn Bayron
Of Fire and Stars by Audrey Coulthurst
The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea by Axie Oh
Girls of Paper and Fire by Natasha Ngan
Noragami by Adachitoka
Fire and Graceling by Kristin Cashore
Six Crimson Cranes and Her Radiant Curse by Elizabeth Lim