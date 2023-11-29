This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn are out this week, but never fear! We’ve got a very special guest episode on one of today’s hottest sub-genres, romantasy, with Erica and Tirzah.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

It’s happening, readers — we’re bringing paperbacks! Whether you hate carrying around bulky hardcovers, you’re on a budget, you want a wider range of recommendations, or all of the above, you can now get a paperback subscription from TBR, curated just for you by one of our Bibliologists. You can also gift it (and the holidays, they are coming). Get all the details at mytbr.co.

News

Scholastic Book Fairs separate books by LGBTQ+ and BIPOC authors

Scholastic asks Maggie Tokuda Hall to remove references to racism

More YA fantasy romance books

Books Discussed

Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan

Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson

Cinderella is Dead by Kalynn Bayron

Of Fire and Stars by Audrey Coulthurst

The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea by Axie Oh

Girls of Paper and Fire by Natasha Ngan

Noragami by Adachitoka

Fire and Graceling by Kristin Cashore

Six Crimson Cranes and Her Radiant Curse by Elizabeth Lim