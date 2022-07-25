But No Poles

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha talk about Fire Island and the essence of a good retelling/adaptation, and offer up some recommendations for Disability Pride Month.

NEWS

Book Riot is hiring!

Check out our Best Books of the Year So Far.

MidContinent Public Library’s RomanceGenreCon is back!

Watch Fire Island on Hulu!

Books Discussed

Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall

Husband Material by Alexis Hall

Redeemed by Maggie Blackbird

Can’t Escape Love by Alyssa Cole

Kiss Hard by Nalini Singh

Only When It’s Us by Chloe Liese

Knot My Type and Love Flushed by Evie Mitchell

The Bride Test and The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang

Tell us what you liked about Fire Island and send us your recs for disabled protagonists! As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).