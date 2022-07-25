But No Poles
Jess and Trisha talk about Fire Island and the essence of a good retelling/adaptation, and offer up some recommendations for Disability Pride Month.
NEWS
Book Riot is hiring!
Check out our Best Books of the Year So Far.
MidContinent Public Library’s RomanceGenreCon is back!
Books Discussed
Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall
Husband Material by Alexis Hall
Redeemed by Maggie Blackbird
Can’t Escape Love by Alyssa Cole
Kiss Hard by Nalini Singh
Only When It’s Us by Chloe Liese
Knot My Type and Love Flushed by Evie Mitchell
The Bride Test and The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang
