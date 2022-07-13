This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Book Riot’s Best Books of 2022 (so far)! It’s been another fantastic year in books and we’re sharing our favorites published between January 1 and June 30. You’ll find reads across all genres, from psychological horror to a memoir about disability and motherhood and a historical fantasy full of feminist rage (plus dragons!). Without further ago, we present to you this wide range of titles to add to your summer TBR. Happy reading!