Blockbuster Summer SF/F Reads

Sharifah and Jenn mourn the death of Kazuki Takahashi, discuss some adaptation news and the best Marvel heroes, and recommend some summer reads with “blockbuster” feels.

News

Hocus Pocus 2 Trailer [Variety] (and a yikes to Bette Midler [The Mary Sue])

Peacock Cancels Jade City Adaptation [popculture]

Ranking of 100 Marvel Characters [AV Club]

Yu-Gi-Oh creator Kazuki Takahashi found dead at sea [Book Riot]

Books Discussed

The Kate Kane, Paranormal Investigator series (Iron & Velvet #1) by Alexis Hall

The Centenal Cycle (Infomocracy #1) by Malka Older

Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi

The Dreamers by Karen Thompson Walker