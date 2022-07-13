Blockbuster Summer SF/F Reads
Sharifah and Jenn mourn the death of Kazuki Takahashi, discuss some adaptation news and the best Marvel heroes, and recommend some summer reads with “blockbuster” feels.
News
Hocus Pocus 2 Trailer [Variety] (and a yikes to Bette Midler [The Mary Sue])
Peacock Cancels Jade City Adaptation [popculture]
Ranking of 100 Marvel Characters [AV Club]
Yu-Gi-Oh creator Kazuki Takahashi found dead at sea [Book Riot]
Books Discussed
The Kate Kane, Paranormal Investigator series (Iron & Velvet #1) by Alexis Hall
The Centenal Cycle (Infomocracy #1) by Malka Older
Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi
The Dreamers by Karen Thompson Walker