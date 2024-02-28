Hotties, Hauntings, and Heists: Black YA Books to Get Into

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Vanessa and Erica discuss the latest YA book news and some great books they’ve read by Black authors.

News

Florida Residents Can Receive a Free Ripley’s Book

Ben & Jerry’s Article: In a Month Meant to Celebrate Black History, Some Are Trying to Erase It

Libby Announces Their New Book Awards — Along With the Finalists

Our past Buddy Read of The Weight of Blood by Tiffany Jackson

Books Discussed

Delicious Monsters by Liselle Sambury

Seven Minutes in Candyland by Brian Wasson

The Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson

Out of Body by Nia Davenport

This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron

Infinity Alchemist by Kacen Callender

The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass

Thieves’ Gambit by Kayvion Lewis

Shoutouts

The Gilded Wolves by Roshani Chokshi

Wild Tongues Can’t be Tamed: 15 Voices from the Latinx Diaspora, edited by Saraciea J. Fennell

Escaping Mr. Rochester by L.L. McKinney

The Making of Yolanda la Bruja by Lorraine Avila

Freedom! The Story of the Black Panther Party by Jetta Grace Martin, Joshua Bloom, and Waldo E. Martin Jr.