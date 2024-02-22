Libby Announces Their New Book Awards — Along With the Finalists
Libby, a free app through which patrons can check out books from their local public libraries, has joined the book award game. This year, on March 12th at 7 pm EST to be exact, the Libby Book Awards — also called the “Libbys” — will be presented.
The award-winners will be out of 17 categories and chosen by librarians and library workers across the country. The categories include but aren’t limited to: Best Adult Fiction, Best Adult Nonfiction, Best Young Adult Fiction, Best Audiobook, Best Debut Author, and Best Diverse Author.
This last category gives us a little pause. On the one hand, we’re always excited to see more diverse authors, but the category feels a little awkward. For one, how is diversity quantified? Does it just mean books by nonwhite authors? By queer authors? Does having a category labelled “Best Diverse Author” instead of just incorporating diverse authors into all other categories not reinforce the idea of The Other? We have many questions. We also realize that the category was probably made with good intentions, it just needs more of a tactful execution.
With that said, we are always excited to see books being celebrated and authors rewarded, and the finalists chosen for this inaugural Libby Book Awards are pretty solid.
Here are a few of them.
Best Adult Fiction Finalists
Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton
Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward
The Fraud by Zadie Smith
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
Tom Lake by Ann Patchett
Best Adult Nonfiction Finalists
The Best Minds by Jonathan Rosen
Master Slave Husband Wife by Ilyon Woo
Monsters by Claire Dederer
The Wager by David Grann
When Crack Was King by Donovan X. Ramsey
Best Young Adult Fiction Finalists
The Blackwoods by Brandy Colbert
The Davenports by Krystal Marquis
Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross
Warrior Girl Unearthed by Angeline Boulley
What the River Knows by Isabel Ibañez
Best Memoir & Autobiography Finalists
Doppelganger by Naomi Klein
How to Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair
My Name is Barbra by Barbra Streisand
Pageboy by Elliot Page
You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith
Best Romance Finalists
Ana María and the Fox by Liana De la Rosa
Business or Pleasure by Rachel Lynn Solomon
Georgie, All Along by Kate Clayborn
A Nobleman’s Guide to Seducing a Scoundrel by KJ Charles
We Could Be So Good by Cat Sebastian
Best Romantasy Finalists
Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries by Heather Fawcett
Immortal Longings by Chloe Gong
Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros
Mortal Follies by Alexis Hall
The Hurricane Wars by Thea Guanzon
For the full list, visit Libby’s announcement page.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
