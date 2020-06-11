Episode 31
Anti-Racist Play List, Part One
Nicole and Matthew discuss doing the work of anti-racism, sitting with discomfort, and building children’s aptitude toward empathy and social justice with help from a bookshelf playlist of stories to keep folks talking.
RELEVANT LINKS:
47 Black-Owned Bookstores Across the Country That You Can Support (EW article)
KidLit Rally 4 Black Lives: Anti-Racist Resources for Children, Families, and Educators (website and video stream)
Making Our Way Home: The Great Migration and the Black American Dream by Blair Imani; illustrated by Rachelle Baker
Modern Herstory : Stories of Women and Nonbinary People Rewriting History written by Blair Imani; illustrated by Monique Le
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
PICTURE BOOKS:
Voice of Freedom: Fannie Lou Hamer Spirit of the Civil Rights Movement by Carole Boston Weatherford Illustrated by Ekua Holmes
Ruth and the Green Book by Calvin Alexander Ramsey with Gwen Strauss and illustrated by Floyd Cooper
Woke: A Young Poet’s Call to Justice by Mahogany L. Browne, Elizabeth Acevedo, and Olivia Gatwood; illustrated by Theodore Taylor, III
Not My Idea: A Book about Whiteness by Anastasia Higginbotham
Hands Up! by Breanna J. McDaniel; illustrated by Shane W. Evans
AntiRacist Baby by Ibram X. Kendi; illustrated by Ashley Lukashevsky
Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Black Boy by Tony Medina, Javaka Steptoe, and R. Gregory Christie
MIDDLE GRADE:
This Book Is Anti-Racist: 20 Lessons on How to Wake Up, Take Action, and Do The Work by Tiffany Jewell; illustrated by Aurelia Durand
What Lane? by Torrey Maldonado
Black Brother, Black Brother by Jewell Parker Rhodes
Ghost Boys by Jewell Parker Rhodes
We Rise, We Resist, We Raise Our Voices edited by Wade Hudson and Cheryl Willis Hudson
WHERE TO FIND CHILDREN’S BOOKS DURING QUARANTINE
- Your local library – Even as libraries are closing for the quarantine, they have a ton of e-books, resources, and movies for kids.
- Epic! – Epic! is the Leading Digital Library for Kids 12 & Under
- Susan Tan’s Authors Everywhere YouTube channel
- How Kids’ Lit Is Responding to the Coronavirus
- Read, Wonder, and Learn – Favorite Authors & Illustrators Share Resources for Learning Anywhere
- COVID-19 Resources compiled by We Need Diverse Books
- Resources for Online PreK-12 Teaching During COVID and Beyond
- Little free libraries – There may be free books in a free library just around the corner from you. Give a book, get a book, and remember to wash those hands!
CLOSING NOTE:
