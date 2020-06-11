Anti-Racist Play List, Part One

Nicole and Matthew discuss doing the work of anti-racism, sitting with discomfort, and building children’s aptitude toward empathy and social justice with help from a bookshelf playlist of stories to keep folks talking.

47 Black-Owned Bookstores Across the Country That You Can Support (EW article)

KidLit Rally 4 Black Lives: Anti-Racist Resources for Children, Families, and Educators (website and video stream)

Making Our Way Home: The Great Migration and the Black American Dream by Blair Imani; illustrated by Rachelle Baker

Modern Herstory : Stories of Women and Nonbinary People Rewriting History written by Blair Imani; illustrated by Monique Le

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

PICTURE BOOKS:

Voice of Freedom: Fannie Lou Hamer Spirit of the Civil Rights Movement by Carole Boston Weatherford Illustrated by Ekua Holmes

Ruth and the Green Book by Calvin Alexander Ramsey with Gwen Strauss and illustrated by Floyd Cooper

Woke: A Young Poet’s Call to Justice by Mahogany L. Browne, Elizabeth Acevedo, and Olivia Gatwood; illustrated by Theodore Taylor, III

Not My Idea: A Book about Whiteness by Anastasia Higginbotham

Hands Up! by Breanna J. McDaniel; illustrated by Shane W. Evans

AntiRacist Baby by Ibram X. Kendi; illustrated by Ashley Lukashevsky

Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Black Boy by Tony Medina, Javaka Steptoe, and R. Gregory Christie

MIDDLE GRADE:

This Book Is Anti-Racist: 20 Lessons on How to Wake Up, Take Action, and Do The Work by Tiffany Jewell; illustrated by Aurelia Durand

What Lane? by Torrey Maldonado

Black Brother, Black Brother by Jewell Parker Rhodes

Ghost Boys by Jewell Parker Rhodes

We Rise, We Resist, We Raise Our Voices edited by Wade Hudson and Cheryl Willis Hudson

