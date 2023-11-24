All The Backlist! November 24, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Kelly talks all things oversized books, X-rated plants, old homes, and more.

Books Discussed

Hortus Curious by Michael Perry and illustrated by Aaron Apsley

Entangled Life: The Illustrated Edition: How Fungi Make Our Worlds by Merlin Sheldrake

Gastro Obscura by Cecily Wong and Dylan Thuras

Cheap Old Houses: An Unconventional Guide to Loving and Restoring a Forgotten Home by Elizabeth and Ethan Finklestein

Living Wild: How To Plant Style in Your Home and Cultivate Happiness by Hilton Carter

The Rainbow Atlas: A Guide to the World’s 500 Most Colorful Places by Taylor Fuller

Big Thrift Energy by Virginia Chamlee

The Catch Me If You Can: One Woman’s Journey to Every Country In The World by Jessica Nabongo

