All The Backlist! November 24, 2023
This week, Kelly talks all things oversized books, X-rated plants, old homes, and more.
Books Discussed
Hortus Curious by Michael Perry and illustrated by Aaron Apsley
Entangled Life: The Illustrated Edition: How Fungi Make Our Worlds by Merlin Sheldrake
Gastro Obscura by Cecily Wong and Dylan Thuras
Cheap Old Houses: An Unconventional Guide to Loving and Restoring a Forgotten Home by Elizabeth and Ethan Finklestein
Living Wild: How To Plant Style in Your Home and Cultivate Happiness by Hilton Carter
The Rainbow Atlas: A Guide to the World’s 500 Most Colorful Places by Taylor Fuller
Big Thrift Energy by Virginia Chamlee
The Catch Me If You Can: One Woman’s Journey to Every Country In The World by Jessica Nabongo