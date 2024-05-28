Alison Doherty is a writing teacher and part time assistant professor living in Brooklyn, New York. She has an MFA from The New School in writing for children and teenagers. She loves writing about books on the Internet, listening to audiobooks on the subway, and reading anything with a twisty plot or a happily ever after.

A year ago, I hadn’t even heard of the term “romantasy.” I don’t know if I’d clocked how popular this hybrid genre had become until I saw the separate category in the Goodreads Choice Awards last year. But despite only recently learning the term, I’ve become a huge romantasy reader. In fact, in the last eight months, romantasy makes up about 90% of what I’ve read. This category took over all my online and offline reader communities last year. And I don’t think it’s going to decline in popularity anytime soon.

If you are intrigued by this newest literary trend but haven’t dipped your toe in yet, this romantasy book quiz will help you figure out which title to try out first. If you already love romantasy, this quiz might recommend a newer title. Or it could just be fun to take to appease your curiosity. I included a romantasy classic that’s been popular for almost ten years, the biggest book of 2023 (in my opinion), and some other titles from this year that are more off the beaten path.