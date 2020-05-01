All the Backlist! May 1, 2020

This week, Patricia talks about a couple backlist picks including a hilarious YA romance!

This episode is sponsored by Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books discussed on the show:

Drop the Ball: Achieving More by Doing Less by Tiffany Dufu

The Summer of Jordi Pérez (and the Best Burger in Los Angeles) by Amy Spalding