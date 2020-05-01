Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

Episode 257.5
All the Backlist! May 1, 2020

This week, Patricia talks about a couple backlist picks including a hilarious YA romance!

Books discussed on the show:

Drop the Ball: Achieving More by Doing Less by Tiffany Dufu

The Summer of Jordi Pérez (and the Best Burger in Los Angeles) by Amy Spalding

