All the Backlist! July 4, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Vanessa shares some of her favorite fun science fiction/fantasy series.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

What do S.A. Cosby, Khaled Hosseini, Sarah Bakewell, and Yahdon Israel have in common? They’ve been guests on Book Riot’s newest podcast, First Edition where BookRiot.com co-founder Jeff O’Neal explores the wide bookish world. Subscribe to hear them and stay to hear Book Riot’s editors pick the “it” book of the month.

Books Discussed

Her Majesty’s Royal Coven by Juno Dawson

The Shadow Cabinet by Juno Dawson

Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes

Prime Deceptions by Valerie Valdes

Fault Tolerance by Valerie Valdes

A Dead Djinn in Cairo by P. Djèlí Clark

The Haunting of Tram Car 015 by P. Djèlí Clark

A Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark