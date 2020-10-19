Episode 69
A Real Landmark
Jess and Trisha do some quick updates, talk about a complicated decision from Harlequin, and recommend romances with great friendships.
News
Brenda Jackson’s books are getting the adaptation they so richly deserve! [Variety]
And speaking of adaptations, we have a premiere date for the Shonda Rhimes Bridgerton adaptation! [Deadline]
We adore Roan Parish and still have some thoughts about this because more than one thing can be true.
Jess wrote this great piece on friendships in Black and multicultural romance for Book Riot.
Send us your recommendation requests for our holiday rec episode!
Books Discussed
París Puede Esperar by Marisa Sicilia
Bane by Brenda Jackson
The Duke and I by Julia Quinn
Sustained and the whole Legal Briefs series by Emma Chase
Meet Cute Club and Kitten by Jack Harbon
The Love Study by Kris Ripper
