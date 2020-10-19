A Real Landmark

Jess and Trisha do some quick updates, talk about a complicated decision from Harlequin, and recommend romances with great friendships.

News

Brenda Jackson’s books are getting the adaptation they so richly deserve! [Variety]

And speaking of adaptations, we have a premiere date for the Shonda Rhimes Bridgerton adaptation! [Deadline]

We adore Roan Parish and still have some thoughts about this because more than one thing can be true.

Jess wrote this great piece on friendships in Black and multicultural romance for Book Riot.

Send us your recommendation requests for our holiday rec episode!

Books Discussed

París Puede Esperar by Marisa Sicilia

Bane by Brenda Jackson

The Duke and I by Julia Quinn

Sustained and the whole Legal Briefs series by Emma Chase

Meet Cute Club and Kitten by Jack Harbon

The Love Study by Kris Ripper

