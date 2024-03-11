A New Store and a New Publisher Both Trying to Reslice The Bookselling Pie

Book Riot editor Danika Ellis joins Jeff to talk about Allstore (a new online bookstore) and Authors Equity (a new publisher) coming at the same target from two different angles. Plus: a report on diversity in publishing and Spotify’s curious new Audiobooks Tier.

Is This What Author-Centered Publishing Looks Like?

RuPaul Launches an “Online Book Marketplace”

RuPaul bookstore controversy

Results of Lee & Low’s publishing diversity baseline survey and Erica’s response in The Deep Dive

Spotify introduces audiobooks tier at $9.99