4 of My Favorite Kids in Manga

Anya isn’t simply one of my favorite kids in manga; she is one of my favorite kids in the entirety of literature. She’s smart, kind, funny, snarky, and reminds me very much of my own kid #2 (who, as it happens, absolutely adores this book. I wonder why).

We don’t know a lot about where Anya came from originally, though I assume we’ll learn her backstory at some point. What we do know is that Lloyd (AKA Agent Twilight) found her at an orphanage and adopted her as part of the family he needed to infiltrate an exclusive private school as part of his mission. We know he didn’t expect the girl to grow on him the way she has and that the pair adore one another even if Anya hasn’t turned out to be quite the scholar Lloyd hoped she would be (one of my all time favorite panels in manga is her lamenting that she “read the wrong kid’s mind during that test.”

Oh! Did I forget to mention Anya is psychic?

Anya is psychic. She is the only character in the book who knows exactly what is going on. That Lloyd is a spy, that Yor is an assassin, that their family is a mission. But it’s fine and none of it stops Anya from having her own agenda. The adults around her may think being a kid means she’ll just go along and hey, that works. It gives her time to figure out how to keep her new family. And she will be keeping it.