Let Us Feast: 10 Horror Books to Crave in Early 2024

Lyndsie Manusos’s fiction has appeared in PANK, SmokeLong Quarterly, and other publications. She holds an MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and has worked in web production and content management. When she’s not nesting among her books and rough drafts, she’s chasing the baby while the dog watches in confused amusement. She lives with her family in a suburb of Indianapolis.

There’s nothing like reading the best horror books, and 2024 titles are no different. The gory and glorious details, the willingness to suspend belief in the face of evil, supernatural or not. I myself am particular to horror that falls under the dark fantasy and speculative umbrella. My favorite trope is the classic haunted house story—I was blooded by The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson—and I am always eager for tales that turn the haunted house tale on its head.

There were many brilliant horror books in 2023, including The Salt Grows Heavy, A Haunting on the Hill, Everything the Darkness Eats, The Reformatory, to name a few, and 2024 looks like it’s going to be an equally stellar lineup. We’re in for some horrific treats in the horror books 2024 has to offer, and I mean that in the best way.