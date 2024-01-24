8 Gothic Science Fiction Novels That Will Chill and Thrill You

Addison Rizer is a writer and reader of anything that can be described as weird, sad, or scary. She has an MA in Professional Writing and a BA in English. She writes for Book Riot and Publishers Weekly and is always looking for more ways to gush about the books she loves. Find her published work or contact her on her website or at addisonrizer at gmaildotcom.

While you may not know what gothic science fiction is, you’ve undoubtedly heard of some of the novels in the genre. Most notable, of course, is Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, with its exploration of humanity and monsterhood. Or, another classic, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson, explores the anxieties of good and evil after the main character experiments with a new drug. Both of these novels show key characteristics of the genre mash-up, with new technology, the terrorizing consequences of messing around with something that ought to have been left alone, not-the-most-likable main characters, and a strong sense of place. They’re key examples of the continuing sub-genre.

Also known as “space goth,” the sub-genre is full of mystery, terror, and the supernatural and explores scientific experimentation, mutation, and anxieties about the development of new knowledge in the characters’ world. More modern books in the gothic science fiction arena explore gender identity, nuclear fallout, and newly emerging technology that has yet to be entirely figured out, with consequences awaiting those who push the emerging science too far.