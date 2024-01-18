The 9 Best Horror Novels of 2023

I’m not gonna lie. The entirety of 2023 felt — to me — like one giant book slump.

I think a large part of it, on a personal level, was about the state of both the world and my personal life. With everything falling apart around me, my brain couldn’t handle Serious Literature or heavy cultural critiques. As the year ground on, I found myself DNFing books left and right. By the end of the year, I full-on retreated into a fluffy world of light-hearted romantasy. I had never even read romantasy before. Who was I??