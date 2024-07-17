Rachel is a writer from Arkansas, most at home surrounded by forests and animals much like a Disney Princess. She spends most of her time writing stories and playing around in imaginary worlds. You can follow her writing at rachelbrittain.com. Twitter and Instagram: @rachelsbrittain

I love retellings, the more inventive, the better. Because that’s what a good retelling should do. It shouldn’t just rehash the story in the same ways we’ve seen it before. A retelling should do something new. It should add something to our understanding of the story or make us think about it in a new and compelling way.

Retellings really never get old, do they? They’ve been around as long as storytelling itself has been. Oral storytelling traditions were all about retellings, after all. Even Chaucer and Shakespeare reimagined classic tales as their own. It’s unstoppable as a storytelling convention and a genre.

I’ve read a lot of good retellings over the years, but one story that I think writers often struggle do do justice to in a retelling is Robin Hood. For whatever reason, few stories seem to capture the magic of the original (something I associate with my first introduction to the story: Disney’s animated Robin Hood). But in the last few years, I’ve discovered a couple of historical Robin Hood retellings that get it right. Let’s talk about that,as well as some new releases and other bookish fun. Come on. Oo-de-lally, oo-de-lally, golly, what a day.

Bookish Goods

Robin Hood Book Safe from Hollow Books by RP Keep your trinkets safe with this clever carved Robin Hood book safe. $35

Past Tense Newsletter Sign up for our weekly newsletter about historical fiction!



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

New Releases House of Shades by Lianne Dillsworth Release date: July 16, 2024 Lianne Dillsworth returns to Victorian London as in her debut novel, Theatre of Marvels, but this time she’s exploring the story of a Black female doctor willing to risk everything for her family. Hester Reeves believes she’s being called on to help cure an ailing man when she’s brought to Tall Trees, a foreboding house in Fitzrovia. Instead, she’s asked to help a slave owner. Owning enslaved people is supposed to be illegal now in England, but Gervaise Cherville continue to enslave people regardless. Now, he believes he’s being haunted by the cries of three who escaped to freedom.

When the World Fell Silent by Donna Jones Alward Release date: July 19, 2024 A lieutenant in the Canadian Army Nursing Corp during WWI, Nora Crowell longs to do more with her life than only be a wife and mother. She hopes that by joining the Nursing Corp, she’ll be able to serve overseas. Charlotte Campbell is also hoping to escape, but her circumstances are more dire with a dead husband, an infant daughter, and relatives who treat her like a servant. Neither woman knows that disaster is about to strike in the Halifax Harbor, changing both of their lives forever.

For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter.

Riot Recommendations

It’s no secret I love a good retelling. I’ve written about them a lot here on Book Riot. Like, a lot. From gender-flipped retellings to the best fairy tale retellings of Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, and Little Red Riding Hood, it’s a topic I’m always fascinated by. I love the way these classic stories continue to be reinterpreted over the years in new and creative ways to suit modern audiences. One classic folk tale I’ve seen retold numerous times — but only done well a few — is Robin Hood. I’ve been reading Robin Hood retellings since I was a teenager, but it’s only recently that I’ve discovered two historical Robin Hood retellings that captured the heart of the original in compelling and creative new ways. Let’s talk about them.